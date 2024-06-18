ModernGhana logo
Sergio Ramos leaves boyhood club Sevilla after just one season

By Eurosport
World Cup-winning defender Sergio Ramos has left his boyhood club Sevilla by mutual consent, becoming a free agent once more.

Ramos came through the youth system at the club he supported before making a move to Real Madrid in 2005.

At Madrid Ramos became an icon, winning five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles before eventually leaving in 2021.

Ramos, who has made a record 180 appearances for Spain and won the World Cup in 2010, would spend two years at Paris Saint-Germain before making an emotional return to Sevilla at the age of 37.

However, the return was tricky, with some fans not welcoming him back and the club enduring a tough campaign, at one stage being at real risk of relegation before a late rebound under Quique Sanchez Flores.

Ramos’ next move in football is unclear, with retirement mooted by some as well as lucrative moves to either Saudi Arabia or MLS.

He will give a press conference on Tuesday at 10:00 UK time to say goodbye to the fans of the club.

In a statement confirming the news, Sevilla said: “Sergio Ramos has informed Sevilla FC that he will not continue next season with the Nervion club after having fulfilled his dream of returning to the club where he trained as a player and achieved full international status. Sergio Ramos played 37 games in the 23/24 season, with a total of 3,301 minutes and 7 goals to his credit.

“Sevilla FC would like to thank Sergio Ramos for the commitment, leadership and maximum dedication that he has shown in this campaign, wishing him the best of luck in his next professional challenge.

“Sergio Ramos will say goodbye publicly this Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the press room of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, accompanied by the president, Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco.”

