Great Olympics PRO Saint Osei resigns after suffering relegation

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Accra Great Olympics, Emmanuel Saint Osei, has officially stepped down from his role within the club.

His resignation, dated Monday, June 17, comes in the aftermath of the team's relegation from the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

In his resignation letter, Osei acknowledged the positive experience of working alongside Managing Director Mr. Oloboi Commodore, whom he praised for his dedication and diligence, highlighting the significant lessons learned from their collaboration.

While expressing regret over the timing of his departure, particularly during a crucial phase for the club, Emmanuel Saint Osei affirmed his decision to resign.

The letter concludes with a formal acknowledgement directed to the Board Chairman of Accra Great Olympics S.C.

Read the full statement here:

The BOARD CHAIRMAN

ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS S.C.

Accra.

17th June 2024

Dear Sir,

Resignation from the Management of Accra Great Olympics S.C.

I write with a heavy heart to tender my resignation from my position as the Club’s Public Relations Manager. I have served and given my best to this great club, and I believe it is time to step aside and allow others the opportunity to serve.

Working with our Managing Director, Mr. Oloboi Commodore, has been a fantastic experience. He is a committed and hardworking individual from whom I have learned a great deal. It is unfortunate that I must leave during this crucial period when our great club has exited the Ghana Premier League, despite the dedicated efforts of the current management.

I believe it is time to heed the call from a section of our supporters for a new set of leaders to run the club. However, I remain an ardent supporter of this great club and will continue to support it wholeheartedly.

Thank you very much for the opportunity to serve. I am truly grateful.

Yours sincerely,

Emmanuel Saint Osei

Former P.R.O., Accra Great Olympics S.C.

CC: The Managing Director, Accra Great Olympics S.C.

SUPPORTERS FRONT( INEC).

Great Olympics, along with Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United, are the three clubs that have been relegated from Ghana’s top-flight league. They will compete in the Division One league next season.