Mbappe avoids surgery after breaking nose in Austria win

By FotMob
TUE, 18 JUN 2024

France have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose against Austria on Monday but will not need surgery on the injury.

Les Bleus were able to hold onto a 1-0 victory over Ralf Rangnick's side, courtesy of a first-half own goal by Max Wober, who turned in Mbappe's cross.

However, the France captain was involved in an aerial collision with Kevin Danso, hitting his face on the defender's shoulder, and needed lengthy treatment before being forced off in the final minute of normal time.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed on Tuesday that Mbappe had broken his nose and would need to wear a mask for the rest of the Euros but no update was given on whether he would be available for their game against the Netherlands on Friday.

"He has returned to the base camp of the French team," the FFF said.

"He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately."

Mbappe also took to social media, seeing the bright side to his injury, with a post on X saying: "Any ideas for masks?"

The 25-year-old, who has scored 47 goals in 80 appearances for France, is still yet to find the back of the net at the Euros.

He has had 18 shots at the European Championships without converting, while he registered 12 goals from 39 attempts at the World Cup.

