Asante Kotoko to part ways with Ibrahim Danlad and 14 other players ahead of 2024-25 season

Asante Kotoko is preparing for the 2024-25 season with significant changes, as they plan to part ways with 15 players following a meeting currently underway at the club's headquarters.

The decision comes after a disappointing sixth-place finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. Among those set to depart is Richmond Lamptey, who showcased his potential as a former invitee to the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Star striker Steven Desse Mukwala is also leaving, aiming to explore new opportunities elsewhere.

The full list of departing players includes Samuel Asamoah, Ofori Ziggy, Isaac Oppong, Poutey Moise, Danlad Ibrahim, Augustine Agyapong, Yayaha Dawuni, Nicholas Mensah, Sheriff Mohammed (Defender), Kalou Ouattara, John Tedeku, Ishaaku Fuseini, Mukwala Desse, Richmond Lamptey, and Nanabenyin Amoah.

Kotoko faced challenges during the season, enduring a streak of six consecutive losses, matching their worst record in 14 years. These moves reflect the club's determination to overhaul their squad and enhance their performance in the upcoming campaign.