2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo must plan carefully for remaining games - Laryea Kingston

TUE, 18 JUN 2024

Former Ghanaian international Laryea Kingston has urged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to meticulously strategize for the remainder of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Kingston's comments come in the wake of Ghana's consecutive victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in matchdays three and four of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars secured a notable 2-1 win against Mali in Bamako, followed by a hard-fought 4-3 triumph over the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

With upcoming matches against Chad and Madagascar scheduled for March 2025, Kingston, who previously coached the Black Starlets, advised Addo to plan meticulously for the upcoming qualifiers.

"We should not be excited about the two wins but Otto Addo must plan for the rest of the games," he told GTV Sports Plus.

"I think he has clearly shown what he wants to do but he should and send the message to the players that this is how we must approach the game and we must deliver.

"These players cannot be taught how to play football but Otto Addo must stamp his authority on the team," he added.

Ghana's recent victories have propelled them to second place in Group I with nine points, as they aim to secure qualification for their fifth World Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

