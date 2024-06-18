Black Stars: CK Akonnor lauds GFA for awarding Otto Addo a long term deal

Former Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor has lauded the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for securing Otto Addo with a long-term contract as the head coach of the senior national team.

Addo has been reappointed on a 34-month contract, with an option for an additional 24 months.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Akonnor expressed that this extended contract represents a positive change, giving Addo sufficient time to build and prepare the team for upcoming competitions.

Akonnor praised Addo’s recent performances in the matches against Mali and the Central African Republic, which were crucial for Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"I think the long-term contract given to him says it all," Akonnor said. "This is what we all hope for, meaning he will have the time to prepare this team for at least five years."

Akonnor also encouraged the Ghanaian public to support Addo, saying, "He needs our support. Everyone must back him. What he has done in the last two matches is very promising. The future looks bright, and we need to support him in whatever he believes is right."

Otto Addo secured consecutive wins against Mali and the Central African Republic in his first two competitive games in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.