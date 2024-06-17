Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona wins 2023/24 GPL top scorer with 19 goals

Berekum Chelsea striker, Stephen Amankona finished the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season as the top goal scorer with 19 goals.

Amankona entered the final game against Heart of Lions with 17 goals, three ahead of Dreams FC’s Agyenim Boateng Mensah and Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala, both tied at 14 goals.

Despite Boateng’s impressive five-goal performance against the already relegated Real Tamale United (RTU) in their penultimate game, Amankona maintained his lead.

In a thrilling final match at the Golden City Park, Amankona scored twice to help Berekum Chelsea secure a 2-2 draw against Heart of Lions. These crucial goals solidified his position as the league’s top scorer, earning him the Golden Boot.

Amankona takes over from the previous season’s top scorer, Abednego Tetteh, who netted 18 goals for Bibiani Gold Stars.

His exceptional performance this season was instrumental in Berekum Chelsea’s successful campaign, as they finished third in the competition, trailing only FC Samartex and Accra Lions.