ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona wins 2023/24 GPL top scorer with 19 goals

Football News Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona wins 2023/24 GPL top scorer with 19 goals
MON, 17 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Berekum Chelsea striker, Stephen Amankona finished the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season as the top goal scorer with 19 goals.

Amankona entered the final game against Heart of Lions with 17 goals, three ahead of Dreams FC’s Agyenim Boateng Mensah and Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala, both tied at 14 goals.

Despite Boateng’s impressive five-goal performance against the already relegated Real Tamale United (RTU) in their penultimate game, Amankona maintained his lead.

In a thrilling final match at the Golden City Park, Amankona scored twice to help Berekum Chelsea secure a 2-2 draw against Heart of Lions. These crucial goals solidified his position as the league’s top scorer, earning him the Golden Boot.

Amankona takes over from the previous season’s top scorer, Abednego Tetteh, who netted 18 goals for Bibiani Gold Stars.

His exceptional performance this season was instrumental in Berekum Chelsea’s successful campaign, as they finished third in the competition, trailing only FC Samartex and Accra Lions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Im sorry —Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumia on Kumasi campaign tour ‘I’m sorry’ — Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumi...

22 minutes ago

Dont let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; hes cursed —Allotey Jacobs warns Alan Don’t let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; he’s cursed — Allotey Jacobs wa...

40 minutes ago

No pastor can boldly say hes richer than me; Id have imported 5 airplanes, 5 private jets —Pastor Obinim No pastor can boldly say he’s richer than me; I’d have imported 5 airplanes, 5 p...

47 minutes ago

Locked up health supplies: Govt made a silly mistake for letting health prevention activities suffer —NPP MP admits ‘Locked up health supplies: Gov’t made a silly mistake for letting health preven...

52 minutes ago

A prophetess, a small boy warnedKutu Acheampong of a planned coup on specific date by people within his circle but ignored —Capt. Joel Sowu reveals A prophetess, a ‘small boy’ warned Kutu Acheampong of a planned coup on specific...

57 minutes ago

(Rtd)Captain Joel Sowu [left] and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah I must be sick in the head not to acknowledge Kwame Nkrumah as Ghana’s founder, ...

1 hour ago

Common Kenkey, Gob will soon be priced in dollars because the economy has been dollarised; Ghana needs help' —Afaglo ‘Common Kenkey, Gobɛ will soon be priced in dollars because the economy has been...

1 hour ago

Mahama Failed 1V1D, other wasteful projects will be eliminated if elected — Mahama

2 hours ago

Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and bashings — Group warns Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and b...

2 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye - Mahama Asking Ghanaians to make you president again is insulting, disrespectful — Mirac...

Just in....
body-container-line