Switzerland ease past Hungary in Euro 2024 opener

Switzerland battled their way to victory over Hungary as they made a winning start to their Euro 2024 campaign at Cologne Stadium.

Kwadwo Duah justified his surprise inclusion by Murat Yakin as he slotted home his first international goal, before Michel Aebischer doubled Switzerland's lead on the stroke of half-time.

Barnabas Varga gave Hungary hope with 30 minutes left after the striker guided Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's brilliantly weighted cross beyond Yann Sommer.

Substitute Breel Embolo secured the three points in stoppage time with a lovely lobbed finish over Peter Gulacsi.

Scotland remain bottom of Group A after the 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Germany while Switzerland sit second - behind the tournament hosts.

Yakin’s side gained control of the ball from the off and dominated the play as Hungary created little to nothing in attack during the first 45 minutes.

Duah, who had only played 45 minutes for his nation prior to this, was slipped in brilliantly by Aebischer before finishing beyond Gulacsi in the 12th minute.

On the stroke of half-time, left-wing back Aebischer cut in on his right foot to expertly place a strike beyond the diving Gulacsi from 20-yards.

In the 63rd minute, Varga missed a gilt-edge chance to halve the deficit but he could only direct his header wide of a post.

Minutes later, Varga bravely pounced on Szoboszlai's ball into the box to halve the deficit.

But, despite being pushed on by thousands of fans, the resurgent Hungarians were unable to find an equaliser.

Embolo, who is only just back from an ACL injury, entered the action in the 74th minute and found the net 19 minutes later, sparking wild celebrations.

The Swiss now face Scotland in this stadium on Wednesday - live on BBC One - while Hungary face hosts Germany earlier in the day.