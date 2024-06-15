ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Switzerland ease past Hungary in Euro 2024 opener

By BBC
Football News Switzerland ease past Hungary in Euro 2024 opener
SAT, 15 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Switzerland battled their way to victory over Hungary as they made a winning start to their Euro 2024 campaign at Cologne Stadium.

Kwadwo Duah justified his surprise inclusion by Murat Yakin as he slotted home his first international goal, before Michel Aebischer doubled Switzerland's lead on the stroke of half-time.

Barnabas Varga gave Hungary hope with 30 minutes left after the striker guided Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's brilliantly weighted cross beyond Yann Sommer.

Substitute Breel Embolo secured the three points in stoppage time with a lovely lobbed finish over Peter Gulacsi.

Scotland remain bottom of Group A after the 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Germany while Switzerland sit second - behind the tournament hosts.

Yakin’s side gained control of the ball from the off and dominated the play as Hungary created little to nothing in attack during the first 45 minutes.

Duah, who had only played 45 minutes for his nation prior to this, was slipped in brilliantly by Aebischer before finishing beyond Gulacsi in the 12th minute.

On the stroke of half-time, left-wing back Aebischer cut in on his right foot to expertly place a strike beyond the diving Gulacsi from 20-yards.

In the 63rd minute, Varga missed a gilt-edge chance to halve the deficit but he could only direct his header wide of a post.

Minutes later, Varga bravely pounced on Szoboszlai's ball into the box to halve the deficit.

But, despite being pushed on by thousands of fans, the resurgent Hungarians were unable to find an equaliser.

Embolo, who is only just back from an ACL injury, entered the action in the 74th minute and found the net 19 minutes later, sparking wild celebrations.

The Swiss now face Scotland in this stadium on Wednesday - live on BBC One - while Hungary face hosts Germany earlier in the day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dumsor: There would be lot of inconsistencies if we prepare a timetable — ECG Boss Dumsor: There would be lot of inconsistencies if we prepare a timetable — ECG Bo...

3 hours ago

Lady attempts suicide, considers becoming lesbian as guy she loved used and dumped her Lady attempts suicide, considers becoming lesbian as guy she loved used and dump...

3 hours ago

I tied my boyfriend with my menstrual blood and juju but he still dumped me for my best friend — Lady cries I tied my boyfriend with my menstrual blood and juju but he still dumped me for ...

3 hours ago

Gym instructor mysteriously loses his manhood after having intimacy with an old man Gym instructor mysteriously loses his manhood after having intimacy with an old ...

3 hours ago

Ewe lady strikes boyfriend mad for using and dumping her to marry another woman Ewe lady strikes boyfriend mad for using and dumping her to marry another woman

4 hours ago

Marriages are collapsing in Ghana because of sexual weakness - Dr. Caesar Marriages are collapsing in Ghana because of sexual weakness - Dr. Caesar

4 hours ago

Slay Queen's legs rotten after popular politician constantly licked, k*ssed them Slay Queen's legs rotten after popular politician constantly licked, k*ssed them

4 hours ago

2024 elections: Vote based on what's happening in your life; I don't regret supporting Akufo-Addo, NPP though —Barima Sidney 2024 elections: Vote based on what's happening in your life; I don't regret supp...

4 hours ago

Uber driver shares strange encounter with ghost he picked at dawn from Bubuashe to Cantonment Uber driver shares strange encounter with ghost he picked at dawn from Bubuashe ...

4 hours ago

I'm attracted to dead bodies, I need help — Mortuary attendant I'm attracted to dead bodies, I need help — Mortuary attendant

Just in....
body-container-line