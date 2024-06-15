ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Award Hearts of Oak players special bonuses if they avoid relegation - Togbe Afede urged

Football News Award Hearts of Oak players special bonuses if they avoid relegation - Togbe Afede urged
SAT, 15 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Harry Zakour, former CEO of Hearts of Oak, has urged Togbe Afede XIV, the club's Executive Board Chairman, to consider offering special winning bonuses to the players if they manage to avoid relegation.

Hearts of Oak currently occupy 15th place in the Premier League with 43 points after 33 games and face Bechem United in their final match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians desperately need a victory to secure their place in the top flight. The crucial match will take place at the Nana Fous Gyeabour Park on Sunday, with Zakour emphasizing the importance of motivating the players with special bonuses in case they succeed in remaining in the Ghana Premier League.

Expressing his concern for the club's current situation, Zakour stated to Asempa FM, "I am hoping that Hearts of Oak survive relegation. It is sad the club is in this state.

"We have to leave everything to God and I hope the club survives. The players must beat Bechem United so that we stay in the league. If the club stays in the Ghana Premier League, I think Togbe Afede XIV should reward the players with a special winning bonus," he added.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

Uber driver shares strange encounter with ghost he picked at dawn from Bubuashe to Cantonment Uber driver shares strange encounter with ghost he picked at dawn from Bubuashe ...

14 minutes ago

I'm attracted to dead bodies, I need help — Mortuary attendant I'm attracted to dead bodies, I need help — Mortuary attendant

36 minutes ago

Sunyani: More than 10 people escape death in Asufufu gas explosion Sunyani: More than 10 people escape death in Asufufu gas explosion

41 minutes ago

Vote transfer: Heavy security presence in Mankranso Vote transfer: Heavy security presence in Mankranso

41 minutes ago

Dampare leaked tape report ready for presentation Committee Dampare leaked tape report ready for presentation – Committee

58 minutes ago

June 15: Cedi sells at GHS15.33 to $1, GHS14.30 on BoG interbank June 15: Cedi sells at GHS15.33 to $1, GHS14.30 on BoG interbank

58 minutes ago

Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye, Minister of Health Patient abandoned in bush: Conclude and submit report on your probe to me in 30 ...

58 minutes ago

Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, Director General of Ghana Health Service Patient allegedly dumped in bush: Winneba Hospital MD relieves of post as probe ...

18 hours ago

We wont comply with your directive; go to court CETAG fires FWSC We won’t comply with your directive; go to court – CETAG fires FWSC

19 hours ago

New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCCA New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCC...

Just in....
body-container-line