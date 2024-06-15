Award Hearts of Oak players special bonuses if they avoid relegation - Togbe Afede urged

Harry Zakour, former CEO of Hearts of Oak, has urged Togbe Afede XIV, the club's Executive Board Chairman, to consider offering special winning bonuses to the players if they manage to avoid relegation.

Hearts of Oak currently occupy 15th place in the Premier League with 43 points after 33 games and face Bechem United in their final match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians desperately need a victory to secure their place in the top flight. The crucial match will take place at the Nana Fous Gyeabour Park on Sunday, with Zakour emphasizing the importance of motivating the players with special bonuses in case they succeed in remaining in the Ghana Premier League.

Expressing his concern for the club's current situation, Zakour stated to Asempa FM, "I am hoping that Hearts of Oak survive relegation. It is sad the club is in this state.

"We have to leave everything to God and I hope the club survives. The players must beat Bechem United so that we stay in the league. If the club stays in the Ghana Premier League, I think Togbe Afede XIV should reward the players with a special winning bonus," he added.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.