Crystal Palace sign Morocco defender Chadi Riad in £14m deal

By BBC
SAT, 15 JUN 2024

Crystal Palace have made their first summer signing with the arrival of Morocco centre-back Chadi Riad, in a deal worth £12m plus £2m in add-ons.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Real Betis on loan from Barcelona last summer before making the move permanent, has joined the Eagles on a contract until June 2029.

Riad made 30 appearances for Betis in all competitions during the past campaign and helped them finish seventh in La Liga.

“As a full international at just 20 years old, Chadi is an exciting young player who we are delighted to be able to welcome to the club," said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

Riad added: "I was interested in coming here because of the history of the club, and the league in which it plays.

“The club has high-level players who are young and I have come here to follow their same trajectory, to grow as they have grown.”

Palace won six of their final seven Premier League games in the 2023-24 campaign as they finished 10th in the top-flight.

