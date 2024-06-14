2023/24 GPL Final Matchday Preview: Hearts of Oak hoping to survive relegation against Bechem United with FC Samartex set to lift the trophy

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season is expected to be concluded this weekend at the various match venues.

FC Samartex are expected to be crowned champions for the first time in their season having won the title with two games to wrap up the season.

In the relegation fight, Karela United, Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak are all fighting to maintain their Premier League status.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex where FC Samartex are expected to be crowned champions will host Accra Lions. At the coronation, reigning Ghana Music Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy is among the acts booked to spice up the historic celebration of Samartex's first league title triumph.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics face a critical match against already relegated Real Tamale United. Even a win might not be enough to ensure their survival, depending on other results. Their goalless draw with Hearts of Oak has left them in a precarious position, desperately needing a victory and favourable outcomes in other games to avoid the drop.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams FC will clash with Aduana Stars while Nsoatreman FC will clash with Nations FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

Elsewhere, Asante Kotoko will clash with Bofoakwa Tano at the Baba Yara Stadium while Legon Cities will also clash with Bibiani Gold Stars at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United will clash with relegation-threatened Hearts of Oak. The Phobians are just one point above the drop zone and need a win to secure their Premier League status for another season.

Having defeated Bechem 0-1 in the first round, Hearts of Oak will also be relying on results elsewhere to guarantee their safety.

Berekum Chelsea will host Heart of Lions who has their destiny in their own hands at the Golden City Park while Medeama SC at the Akoon Park will welcome another relegation-threatened side, Karela United. Despite a late resurgence in their home form, Karela's poor away record, with only two wins all season, could seal their fate.

Anything less than a win against Medeama, who recently lost at home to Lions, could consign them to the Division One League.

All the final fixtures will kick off on Sunday at the nine venues with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: