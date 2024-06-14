ModernGhana logo
Euro 2024: Ruthless Germany humble 10-man Scotland in opener

By Eurosport
Football News
FRI, 14 JUN 2024

Euro 2024 started in the perfect fashion for the host nation as Germany secured a dominant 5-1 win over a Scotland side who played the entire second half with ten men.

Germany made a lightning start in Munich as they dominated possession, and it took just ten minutes to find the opener as Florian Wirtz fired in off the post to score the first goal of the tournament.

There was little let-up from the hosts, who just under ten minutes later had their second as Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, who troubled Scotland all night, smashed the ball past Angus Gunn.

The three-time winners of this competition continued to lord matters over Scotland, whose dismal first half was compounded just before the break as a last-ditch, two-footed Ryan Porteous challenge resulted in both a penalty and a red card. Kai Havertz dispatched the penalty, giving the hosts a three-goal advantage at half-time.

The second half was a largely similar affair as Germany continued to press on, keeping Scotland camped on the edge of their 18-yard box.

Niclas Fullkrug came on to add a fourth for Germany before an Antonio Rudiger own goal gave the Tartan Army something to celebrate.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can, however, added a fifth with almost the last kick of the game to put the icing on the cake for Germany as they secured the biggest win in any opening European Championship game.

