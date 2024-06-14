VIDEO: Hearts of Oak plot for do-or-die affair against Bechem Utd on Sunday

Ghanaian giant, Hearts of Oak has intensified training as part of preparations for their crucial encounter against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

The Phobians just like all the other 17 participating clubs in the league are looking forward to the final matchday of the season.

For Hearts of Oak, a defeat is not an option as that will translate into relegation for the side.

As a result, the team led by head coach Aboubakar Ouattara since Monday has been training and preparing for the last game against Bechem United.

Today, the coach has been spotted plotting with his players on how to secure the needed result.

Hearts of Oak is currently 15th on the Ghana Premier League table. The team has 42 points from 33 games and needs a win to guarantee top-flight football next season.

The game against Bechem United will be played on Sunday, June 16.