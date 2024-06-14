ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

VIDEO: Hearts of Oak plot for do-or-die affair against Bechem Utd on Sunday

Football News VIDEO: Hearts of Oak plot for do-or-die affair against Bechem Utd on Sunday
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian giant, Hearts of Oak has intensified training as part of preparations for their crucial encounter against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

The Phobians just like all the other 17 participating clubs in the league are looking forward to the final matchday of the season.

For Hearts of Oak, a defeat is not an option as that will translate into relegation for the side.

As a result, the team led by head coach Aboubakar Ouattara since Monday has been training and preparing for the last game against Bechem United.

Today, the coach has been spotted plotting with his players on how to secure the needed result.

Hearts of Oak is currently 15th on the Ghana Premier League table. The team has 42 points from 33 games and needs a win to guarantee top-flight football next season.

The game against Bechem United will be played on Sunday, June 16.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Martin Amidu, Former Special Prosecutor My resignation as Special Prosecutor was both strategic and tactical, not coward...

3 hours ago

Mahamas campaign enthusiasm organic unlike the busing to shore up Bawumia's sinking campaign - NDC Mahama’s campaign enthusiasm organic unlike the busing to shore up Bawumia's sin...

3 hours ago

Bawumias 16 regional tours have given NPP hope to 'break the 8' — Kumah Bawumia’s 16 regional tours have given NPP hope to 'break the 8' — Kumah

3 hours ago

Ablakwa demands Parliamentary probe of alleged abandonment of patient to death at Gomoa Ojobi Ablakwa demands Parliamentary probe of alleged abandonment of patient to death a...

3 hours ago

Business owners renew calls for dumsor timetable over announced three-week power outage Business owners renew calls for ‘dumsor’ timetable over announced three-week pow...

3 hours ago

Nursing and midwifery trainees decry unpaid allowance and financial burdens Nursing and midwifery trainees decry unpaid allowance and financial burdens

3 hours ago

Free SHS: We wont support law that will merely protect Akufo-Addos legacy - Fifi Kwetey Free SHS: We won’t support law that will merely protect Akufo-Addo’s legacy - Fi...

4 hours ago

Dr. William Atta Wusu Dr. Atta Wusu not an NDC communicator; his views on 24hour economy not the posit...

4 hours ago

There's an angel leading Bawumia and his campaign —Allotey Jacobs There's an angel leading Bawumia and his campaign — Allotey Jacobs 

4 hours ago

I've never purchased state asset, nothing like doltish mercenary Owusu Bempah will stop us from preventing the sale of SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong —Ablakwa to Owusu-Bempah over CHRAJ petition I've never purchased state asset, nothing like doltish mercenary Owusu Bempah wi...

Just in....
body-container-line