ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We must support Otto Addo to build a strong Black Stars - Harry Zakour

Football News We must support Otto Addo to build a strong Black Stars - Harry Zakour
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Veteran football administrator Harry Zakour has urged fans to remain patient with returning Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

Zakour's appeal follows Addo's successful leadership in Ghana's recent back-to-back victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars, after a challenging start, bounced back with a 2-1 win over Mali's Eagles in Bamako and a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic's Wild Beasts at the Baba Yara Stadium.

These wins have catapulted the four-time African champions to second place in Group I, with nine points from four matches.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Zakour, former CEO of Hearts of Oak, emphasized the need for support and patience to help Addo build a strong team.

"Otto Addo is doing well, but we need to support him," Zakour stated. "He has shown he is capable, but we must be patient and provide the necessary backing to develop a formidable team."

Looking ahead, Addo and his team will shift their focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this year, before resuming their World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 against Chad and Madagascar.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

23-year-old Legon student in pain after supposedly selling her soul for money to a purported ritualist 23-year-old Legon student in pain after supposedly selling her soul for money to...

31 minutes ago

Bawumia unlawfully bused students to his youth connect to cover his sinking popularity — Ashanti region NDC Bawumia unlawfully bused students to his youth connect to cover his sinking popu...

31 minutes ago

June 14: Heavy rains to hit southern Ghana this afternoon — GMet June 14: Heavy rains to hit southern Ghana this afternoon — GMet

31 minutes ago

Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum has been detained since he was ousted in a coup last July. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP/File) Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

32 minutes ago

Police gun down suspected robber atKuntenase; 3 others on the run Police gun down suspected robber at Kuntenase; 3 others on the run

2 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobit Bawumia’s flat tax system a total scam; he just wants to sway us — Importers and...

2 hours ago

Ghana's stake in Tema Port cut to paltry 15% — Confidential report Ghana's stake in Tema Port cut to paltry 15% — Confidential report

2 hours ago

Accident on Konongo-Kumasi Highway claims two lives, others fight for their lives Accident on Konongo-Kumasi Highway claims two lives, others fight for their live...

2 hours ago

June 14: Cedi sells at GHS15.33 to $1, GHS14.28 on BoG interbank June 14: Cedi sells at GHS15.33 to $1, GHS14.28 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Withdraw teaching and related services indefinitely — CETAG tells members Withdraw teaching and related services indefinitely — CETAG tells members

Just in....
body-container-line