We must support Otto Addo to build a strong Black Stars - Harry Zakour

Veteran football administrator Harry Zakour has urged fans to remain patient with returning Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

Zakour's appeal follows Addo's successful leadership in Ghana's recent back-to-back victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars, after a challenging start, bounced back with a 2-1 win over Mali's Eagles in Bamako and a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic's Wild Beasts at the Baba Yara Stadium.

These wins have catapulted the four-time African champions to second place in Group I, with nine points from four matches.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Zakour, former CEO of Hearts of Oak, emphasized the need for support and patience to help Addo build a strong team.

"Otto Addo is doing well, but we need to support him," Zakour stated. "He has shown he is capable, but we must be patient and provide the necessary backing to develop a formidable team."

Looking ahead, Addo and his team will shift their focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this year, before resuming their World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 against Chad and Madagascar.