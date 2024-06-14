Laryrea Kingston must be reappointed as Black Starlets coach - Former Hearts of Oak CEO, Harry Zakour

LISTEN

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harry Zakour has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reinstate Laryea Kingston as the coach of the Black Starlets.

Kingston unexpectedly resigned after Ghana's U17 team failed to reach the finals of the recent WAFU U-17 championship in Accra. The former Ghana international announced his resignation following a 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso.

Zakour, who previously led Hearts of Oak to win the CAF Champions League, the Confederation Cup, and several Ghana Premier League titles, believes Kingston should be given another chance due to his potential.

"I want the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reappoint Laryea Kingston as head coach," he told Asempa FM.

"Laryea should have been patient regardless of whatever happened because we all saw the work he was doing for the country and I believe if he is reappointed, he will do a good job.

"He is my boy and I know what he can do," he added.

The Black Starlets finished third in the tournament, missing out on a spot in next year's U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).