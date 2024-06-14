Hearts of Oak lack quality players, says former CEO, Harry Zakour

Harry Zakour, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, has criticized the current squad of the Phobian club, labelling them as lacking in quality.

Zakour's comments come in the wake of Hearts of Oak's disappointing performance in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, where they currently occupy the 15th position after 33 games and face a crucial final match to avoid relegation.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the veteran football administrator expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's standard of play, stating, "The current Hearts of Oak players lack quality. When they play, you can see it." He singled out defender Michael Ampadu and goalkeeper Kwame Nketia as the only players he considers to have shown quality in recent matches.

Zakour also highlighted issues with the club's recruitment policy, emphasizing the need for a change to improve the squad's competitiveness.

Despite acknowledging efforts by Hearts of Oak's leadership, including Togbe Afede XIV, he stressed that the players themselves must rise to the challenge.

"Togbe Afede XIV is doing his best, but the players need to step up. They are not up to the task," he added.

Hearts of Oak's final game of the season is an away game against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 GMT.