Current Hearts of Oak board of directors know nothing about football - Harry Zakour

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer Harry Zakour has criticized the current board of directors of the club.

Under Togbe Afede XIV's tenure as Executive Board chairman, the Phobians have achieved limited success, securing just one Premier League title, two FA Cups, and a Super Cup in the past decade.

Zakour, who boasts decorated achievements in the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, and multiple Ghana Premier League titles, voiced his dissatisfaction with how the current board is managing the club.

Speaking to Asempa FM, he remarked, "Togbe Afede XIV is doing his best but the current board of directors of Hearts of Oak don't understand football."

He singled out Ivy Mills as an exception, stating, "The only person I can mention is Ivy Mills. I don't know about the rest and their input.

Zakour urged Togbe Afede XIV to heed advise in order to restore the club's former glory.

"It is about time Togbe Afede XIV listens to advise and restore the pride of the club. It is sad that when he took over the club, all the board of directors then, he sacked everybody but is tike he listens to the right people," he added.

Hearts of Oak, currently positioned 15th in the Premier League standings with 42 points, will conclude their season against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 15:00 GMT.