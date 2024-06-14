ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Current Hearts of Oak board of directors know nothing about football - Harry Zakour

Football News Hearts of Oak Board Members
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Hearts of Oak Board Members

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer Harry Zakour has criticized the current board of directors of the club.

Under Togbe Afede XIV's tenure as Executive Board chairman, the Phobians have achieved limited success, securing just one Premier League title, two FA Cups, and a Super Cup in the past decade.

Zakour, who boasts decorated achievements in the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, and multiple Ghana Premier League titles, voiced his dissatisfaction with how the current board is managing the club.

Speaking to Asempa FM, he remarked, "Togbe Afede XIV is doing his best but the current board of directors of Hearts of Oak don't understand football."

He singled out Ivy Mills as an exception, stating, "The only person I can mention is Ivy Mills. I don't know about the rest and their input.

Zakour urged Togbe Afede XIV to heed advise in order to restore the club's former glory.

"It is about time Togbe Afede XIV listens to advise and restore the pride of the club. It is sad that when he took over the club, all the board of directors then, he sacked everybody but is tike he listens to the right people," he added.

Hearts of Oak, currently positioned 15th in the Premier League standings with 42 points, will conclude their season against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Trust sincere, visionary servant leader Mahama and give him your vote Apaak urge Ghanaians Trust sincere, visionary servant leader Mahama and give him your vote – Apaak u...

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa One day properties on looted state lands will be confiscated without compensatio...

2 hours ago

GN Bank was insolvent, breached key prudential regulatory requirements BoG justifies revocation GN Bank was insolvent, breached key prudential regulatory requirements – BoG jus...

2 hours ago

ECG, GRIDCo embark on 3-week dumsor over Nigeria Gas shutdown ECG, GRIDCo embark on 3-week dumsor over Nigeria Gas shutdown

2 hours ago

Hung parliament completely new game, were lucky to have it Speaker Bagbin Hung parliament completely new game, we’re lucky to have it – Speaker Bagbin

2 hours ago

Were not perturbed about admission of Jakpas audio Alfred Tuah-Yeboah We’re not perturbed about admission of Jakpa’s audio – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

3 hours ago

Police arrest two students, as clash between 2 technical schools leaves 8 injured Police arrest two students, as clash between 2 technical schools leaves 8 injure...

3 hours ago

MPs absenteeism: Your people are following 'rapper' Bawumia dancing azonto and crying for steer, control them if you want to be taken seriously Murtala Mohammed tells Majority leader MPs absenteeism: Your people are following 'rapper' Bawumia dancing azonto and c...

3 hours ago

Patient dumped in a bush Winneba Govt Hospital dumps patient in bush to death at Gomoa Ojobi

3 hours ago

Patient dumped in bush: Everyone involved will be dealt with — Ghana Health Service Patient dumped in bush: Everyone involved will be dealt with — Ghana Health Serv...

Just in....
body-container-line