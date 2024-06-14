I cannot sleep due to Hearts of Oak's poor performance, says ex-club CEO, Harry Zakour

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Harry Zakour, has voiced his deep concerns over the current plight of the club, admitting to sleepless nights as they face a crucial moment in their history.

The Phobian club's performance has been lacklustre, and with one game left in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, they are at risk of relegation.

To secure their Premier League status, the Rainbow Club must secure a victory in their upcoming final match.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the seasoned football administrator lamented the club's current situation.

"The current state of Hearts of Oak is worrying," he told Asempa FM. "This is not Hearts of Oak. This is a club with history and was once ranked 8th best club in the world.

"We need to change how things are being run. It is worrying to see the club in its state.

"I am not happy with the current state of Hearts and it gives me sleepless nights," he added.

Hearts of Oak's fate will be decided when they face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park this Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.