ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I cannot sleep due to Hearts of Oak's poor performance, says ex-club CEO, Harry Zakour

Football News I cannot sleep due to Hearts of Oak's poor performance, says ex-club CEO, Harry Zakour
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Harry Zakour, has voiced his deep concerns over the current plight of the club, admitting to sleepless nights as they face a crucial moment in their history.

The Phobian club's performance has been lacklustre, and with one game left in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, they are at risk of relegation.

To secure their Premier League status, the Rainbow Club must secure a victory in their upcoming final match.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the seasoned football administrator lamented the club's current situation.

"The current state of Hearts of Oak is worrying," he told Asempa FM. "This is not Hearts of Oak. This is a club with history and was once ranked 8th best club in the world.

"We need to change how things are being run. It is worrying to see the club in its state.

"I am not happy with the current state of Hearts and it gives me sleepless nights," he added.

Hearts of Oak's fate will be decided when they face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park this Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Trust sincere, visionary servant leader Mahama and give him your vote Apaak urge Ghanaians Trust sincere, visionary servant leader Mahama and give him your vote – Apaak u...

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa One day properties on looted state lands will be confiscated without compensatio...

2 hours ago

GN Bank was insolvent, breached key prudential regulatory requirements BoG justifies revocation GN Bank was insolvent, breached key prudential regulatory requirements – BoG jus...

2 hours ago

ECG, GRIDCo embark on 3-week dumsor over Nigeria Gas shutdown ECG, GRIDCo embark on 3-week dumsor over Nigeria Gas shutdown

2 hours ago

Hung parliament completely new game, were lucky to have it Speaker Bagbin Hung parliament completely new game, we’re lucky to have it – Speaker Bagbin

2 hours ago

Were not perturbed about admission of Jakpas audio Alfred Tuah-Yeboah We’re not perturbed about admission of Jakpa’s audio – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

3 hours ago

Police arrest two students, as clash between 2 technical schools leaves 8 injured Police arrest two students, as clash between 2 technical schools leaves 8 injure...

3 hours ago

MPs absenteeism: Your people are following 'rapper' Bawumia dancing azonto and crying for steer, control them if you want to be taken seriously Murtala Mohammed tells Majority leader MPs absenteeism: Your people are following 'rapper' Bawumia dancing azonto and c...

3 hours ago

Patient dumped in a bush Winneba Govt Hospital dumps patient in bush to death at Gomoa Ojobi

3 hours ago

Patient dumped in bush: Everyone involved will be dealt with — Ghana Health Service Patient dumped in bush: Everyone involved will be dealt with — Ghana Health Serv...

Just in....
body-container-line