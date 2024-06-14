ModernGhana logo
China fans send Singapore goalkeeper money as thank-you

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Hassan Sunny made his Singapore debut in 2004, aged 19
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny says he has received money from Chinese football fans after his 11 saves against Thailand in a World Cup qualifying match helped China reach the next round.

China's hopes of making the final stage of Asian qualifying for the 2026 tournament were slim following a 1-0 defeat by South Korea in Seoul on Tuesday.

Thailand then needed to beat Singapore by three goals in Bangkok to move second in Group C above China, which would have resulted in China's exit from the competition.

Thailand did defeat bottom side Singapore 3-1, but China progressed thanks to 40-year-old Hassan's multiple saves.

Hassan told Singapore's state broadcaster CNA a picture of a payment QR code from the food stall he runs has been circulated online which fans have then used to transfer money.

"I did enjoy it for a while. I was like, 'oh OK, money coming in'," he said on Thursday.

"But having said that, I was thinking, 'when is this going to stop? Is this legal?'"

Hassan did not disclose how much money he had been sent but added: "I think we have to stop somewhere."

His family's stall, Dapur Hassan, which is located in the eastern suburbs of Singapore, has seen many Chinese fans visit since his heroics against Thailand, so much so that local reports said they ran out of food on Thursday.

"My family is obviously a bit shocked by all these messages," said Hassan.

"Especially my daughters. They're like, 'why do I see your face everywhere?'"

