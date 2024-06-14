ModernGhana logo
UK-based investor fourth to make bid for Everton

By BBC
A UK-based investment firm, backed by two 'western billionaires', has become the fourth party to make a bid to buy Everton.

Vici Private Finance began initial talks with Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri earlier this year and has now made an all-equity offer without taking on additional debt.

The firm has provided proof of cash, believed to be in the region of £1bn, which allows the capability of getting a deal done quickly.

Vici is being advised by former Blues director Keith Harris, who was brought on to the club's board in 2016 by Moshiri before leaving three years later.

Harris has a track record of providing strategic advice for football club takeovers, have been involved in Roman Abramovich's acquisition of Chelsea, Randy Lerner buying Aston Villa and the deal that saw Shahid Khan purchase Fulham.

Vici has also spoken to senior local politicians about plans to regenerate the area around the club's new stadium being built on Bramley-Moore Dock, as first reported by the Times.

Everton finances have been well documented. They need to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules by the end of this month and are also due a payment to MSP Sports Capital soon, with the US-based firm having loaned them around £158m.

MSP, local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, as well as a consortium involving a Saudi royal have all made bids to buy Everton.

