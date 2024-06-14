ModernGhana logo
Baba Yara Stadium, Accra Sports Stadium pitches need an upgrade - Augustine Ahinful

FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful, has emphasized the urgent need for improved playing surfaces at both the Baba Yara Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium.

Recently, these venues have fallen short of the standards set by CAF and FIFA, rendering them unsuitable for hosting international matches.

Following the Black Stars' thrilling 4-3 victory over Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium, Arhinful spoke to Citi Sports, highlighting the critical need for better pitches at Ghana's premier sporting arenas.

"I believe it’s the right call. If we can replace the entire grass on these pitches and ensure they are properly maintained, particularly at the Kumasi Sports Stadium Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadium, we will always have reasons to be optimistic," he remarked.

Arhinful also expressed concerns about the pitch quality at the University of Ghana Stadium, underscoring the broader challenges facing Ghanaian football infrastructure.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

