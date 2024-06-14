ModernGhana logo
GFA working to introduce VAR LITE in Ghana Premier League - Alex Kotey

FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The referees manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Neequaye Kotey, has announced ongoing discussions to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Lite into the Ghana Premier League.

Kotey explained that this alternative system is being considered due to financial constraints that prevent the implementation of the full VAR setup in the league.

The experienced match official highlighted that VAR Lite, while less costly and requiring fewer cameras, might present certain challenges. However, he remains optimistic about its potential to improve officiating in the Ghana Premier League.

“We are working assiduously on providing VAR we have not let it go. FIFA is trying to introduce a less-cost VAR which is the VAR Lite so when the VAR Lite comes, we will see how best we can bring it on because that one doesn’t need a lot of cameras," he said as reported by Citi Sports.

“The only challenge there is that you don’t get some features in the VAR Lite as compared to the full VAR but of course, it is just a stepping stone," he added.

In the meantime, the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will conclude this weekend at various stadiums across the country.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
