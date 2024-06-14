ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Football News

I always learn to control my emotions - Ghana coach Otto Addo

I always learn to control my emotions - Ghana coach Otto Addo
LISTEN

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has shared that mastering his emotions has been a vital lesson during his initial tenure with the Ghanaian national team.

Previously a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, Addo took on the critical task of leading Ghana in a 2022 World Cup qualification playoff against Nigeria. After successfully guiding the team to World Cup qualification, he continued to lead them during the tournament but stepped down following the Black Stars' failure to advance past the group stage.

Initially facing backlash from disappointed fans, Addo has now returned as the permanent head coach, exhibiting a more composed and resilient demeanour. His improved performance has significantly reduced the criticism he once faced.

Reflecting on his emotional growth, Addo attributes his progress to the support and advice from his family and the Ghana Football Association (GFA). “I don’t know if that [first stint] was different but actually my mother talked a lot to me about managing my emotions, even if I didn’t like certain things or questions. To be honest, some questions are a little bit, I don’t know,” he shared with 3Sports.

“But my family helps me handle this and stay calm. I’ve also been talking to the FA president and the Communications Director, who also give me good advice. I think I’ve learned not to be too emotional, even if there are questions I don’t like or if they are personal. I generally don’t listen to all the comments or insults. I just distance myself from them, which keeps me calm,” he added.

Despite initial setbacks, including a 2-1 loss to Nigeria and a 2-2 draw with Uganda in friendly matches, Ghana's crucial wins over Mali and the Central African Republic have revived hopes of making their fifth World Cup appearance.

Otto Addo is now focused on leading the Black Stars to success in the upcoming challenges and aims to make history by guiding Ghana to another global showcase.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Energy, passion of hardworking artisans gives me renewed sense of purpose and drive to lead Ghana to greater heights Mahama Energy, passion of hardworking artisans gives me renewed sense of purpose and dr...

11 hours ago

There was fight at Alisa Hotel when Akufo-Addo proposed 'outsider' Bawumia as running mate Ohene Ntow There was fight at Alisa Hotel when Akufo-Addo proposed 'outsider' Bawumia as ru...

11 hours ago

#DumsorMustStop vigil: We've reliable power, better than Benin, Togo, Cte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, others; Napo solving all issues — Afenyo Markin #DumsorMustStop vigil: We've reliable power, better than Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivo...

12 hours ago

Ambulance trial: I met Godfred Dame four times; he assured me of my freedom Richard Jakpa Ambulance trial: I met Godfred Dame four times; he assured me of my freedom – Ri...

12 hours ago

We didnt support Bawumia as Akufo-Addos running mate Ohene Ntow reveals We didn’t support Bawumia as Akufo-Addo’s running mate – Ohene Ntow reveals

13 hours ago

Youre not a serious guy, youre a liar, a joker, have no respect for your followers —Blakk Rasta grills Ken Agyapong You’re not a serious guy, you’re a liar, a joker, have no respect for your follo...

13 hours ago

Bawumia has proven hes high-value presidential material, unlike Mahama —Nene Ofoe Teye Bawumia has proven he’s high-value presidential material, unlike Mahama — Nene O...

14 hours ago

UW/R: Jirapa Dubai CEOs murder case adjourned to July 12 UW/R: Jirapa Dubai CEO’s murder case adjourned to July 12

14 hours ago

Allotey Jacobs [left] and Ato Forson Ambulance trial: 'Nice man' Ato Forson did his best; 'spare' him — Allotey Jacob...

14 hours ago

My girlfriend has refused to answer my calls after telling her she hasn't made any impact in my life — Man cries My girlfriend has refused to answer my calls after telling her she hasn't made a...

Just in....
body-container-line