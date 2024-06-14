I always learn to control my emotions - Ghana coach Otto Addo

LISTEN

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has shared that mastering his emotions has been a vital lesson during his initial tenure with the Ghanaian national team.

Previously a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, Addo took on the critical task of leading Ghana in a 2022 World Cup qualification playoff against Nigeria. After successfully guiding the team to World Cup qualification, he continued to lead them during the tournament but stepped down following the Black Stars' failure to advance past the group stage.

Initially facing backlash from disappointed fans, Addo has now returned as the permanent head coach, exhibiting a more composed and resilient demeanour. His improved performance has significantly reduced the criticism he once faced.

Reflecting on his emotional growth, Addo attributes his progress to the support and advice from his family and the Ghana Football Association (GFA). “I don’t know if that [first stint] was different but actually my mother talked a lot to me about managing my emotions, even if I didn’t like certain things or questions. To be honest, some questions are a little bit, I don’t know,” he shared with 3Sports.

“But my family helps me handle this and stay calm. I’ve also been talking to the FA president and the Communications Director, who also give me good advice. I think I’ve learned not to be too emotional, even if there are questions I don’t like or if they are personal. I generally don’t listen to all the comments or insults. I just distance myself from them, which keeps me calm,” he added.

Despite initial setbacks, including a 2-1 loss to Nigeria and a 2-2 draw with Uganda in friendly matches, Ghana's crucial wins over Mali and the Central African Republic have revived hopes of making their fifth World Cup appearance.

Otto Addo is now focused on leading the Black Stars to success in the upcoming challenges and aims to make history by guiding Ghana to another global showcase.