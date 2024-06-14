Decision to drop Andre Ayew was in the interest of the team - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has justified his decision to drop Andre Ayew from his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 34-year-old attacker was left out for Ghana's matchday three and four games against Mali and Central African Republic.

According to Addo, his decision was in the best interest of the national team.

“As a coach, I have to think and I have to think about the Ghana national team, what’s best for the Ghana national team,” Coach Otto Addo said in an interview with 3Sports.

Despite Andre being left out of the squad, Otto Addo heaped praise on Andre Ayew, describing him as a living legend.

He said he has no doubt that the veteran forward has sacrificed and given so much to his country.

“I think it’s a normal question. He’s a player. I said it before. I mean, he’s a legend, living legend.

“He has done so much for the nation. He sacrificed so much for the nation. Good guy, with good character. I mean, he represents Ghana these days like no one has,” coach Otto Addo said.

Ghana will resume action in September for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Whether Ayew will be included remains to be seen, as Otto Addo will again have to weigh his options and decide what’s best for the national team.