My players have the freedom to be creative - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has addressed criticisms regarding his players’ perceived over-elaboration on the ball, explaining that this approach is an intentional part of his coaching philosophy.

Some Ghanaians have voiced frustration over the players’ supposed delays in making simple passes during matches. However, Addo clarified that this strategy is designed to foster creative play, which he encourages as part of the team’s overall tactical approach.

In an interview, Addo emphasized that while players are given specific positional guidelines, they are also encouraged to trust their instincts and exercise creativity when appropriate.

“I think the freedom is there but surely it’s a little bit limited,” Addo told 3Sports. “It’s very important that the players have the right position and understand why they have to be in this position or why they have to run into certain spaces. If we all have the same understanding, it makes it easier for everyone.”

He elaborated on the balance between structure and creativity: “Once you get the ball in your position, then you can be creative. I want them to know which options they have. In any given situation, they might have options A to H, but there's also option I, where they can do whatever they want—whether it’s dribbling, shooting, or something else. So for me, it’s very important they know their options and understand their own capabilities,” he told 3Sports.

Ghana recently secured crucial victories in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, defeating Mali 2-1 and the Central African Republic 4-3 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

These wins have bolstered the nation’s hopes of qualifying for their fifth World Cup, set to be held in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
