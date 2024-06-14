Addressing Black Stars' weakness will make the team strong - Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo is optimistic about the Black Stars' future if the team's weaknesses are addressed.

The 43-year-old led the team to victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the third and fourth rounds of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"Even though we won, there are still many lessons to learn. But it's also crucial for the players to see and believe that anything is possible," Addo said in an exclusive interview with 3Sports.

Addo was appointed earlier this year following Ghana's disappointing group stage exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. His primary challenge has been to restore the squad's confidence, and he appears to be making progress.

"We had a poor AFCON, so it was tough to rebuild the squad's belief. Winning helps a lot, and it was encouraging to see how quickly the players adapted. This gives Ghanaians hope in how we played and fought, showing that we can compete with any opponent," he stated.

While acknowledging the team's progress, Addo recognizes the gap between Ghana and top teams. "There's a lot of potential, but there's still a gap to the top. If we can work on our weaknesses, I believe we have a bright future," he admitted.

Addo emphasized that conceding goals is a team issue, not just a defensive problem. "We need to focus on our counter-pressing and preventing opponents from putting balls behind our defensive line. This is the mindset I want to instill in the players and the spectators."

The victories have propelled the Black Stars to second place in Group I with nine points after four games.