2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We went the extra mile to beat Mali - Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey has emphasised that they put in a lot of hard work in their win against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After a win against Madagascar and a defeat against Comoros, Ghana travelled to Bamako to play the Eagles of Mali in the matchday three games of the qualifiers.

However, having ended the first half trailing 1-0 with Kamory Doumbia's strike, Otto Addo's men returned in the second half to score twice through Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew.

The Black Stars went ahead to also record a thrilling 4-3 win against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium which has propelled the team to move to joint top of Group I alongside Comoros.

Reflecting on their recent performances, the 23-year-old expressed confidence in the team’s abilities moving forward.

“I think we definitely believe in ourselves; we have the talent. We need to focus on the coach’s instructions, take it game by game, work as hard as possible, and hopefully, the results will follow. We put in the hard work during the week leading up to the last two games, and we got the results we deserved. Hopefully, we can maintain this momentum and qualify,” Lamptey told 3Sports.

The Black Stars is determined to build on their recent form as they aim to secure more victories in their remaining six matches. Their objective is to qualify for their fifth World Cup appearance, which will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the USA in 2026.

Ghana will resume their qualifiers with games against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.