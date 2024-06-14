Ghana can qualify for 2026 World Cup - Ex-Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has expressed his confidence in Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After a torrid start to the qualifiers, Ghana returned to winning ways with wins over Mali and Central African Republic.

The wins have propelled Ghana to the second spot in Group I with nine points after four games.

Speaking to Joy Sports at the official launch of the inaugural Democracy Cup in Parliament on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Vanderpuye stated, "So far, I am much more impressed. It is possible (making it to the World Cup).

"We can qualify for the World Cup," the lawmaker added.

Otto Addo, who is in his second stint managing the Black Stars, has been entrusted with the task of guiding Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will resume their qualifiers with games against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025. The 2026 World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.