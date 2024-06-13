Kobbie Mainoo must learn from Michael Essien - Claude Makelele

Former Chelsea midfielder, Claude Makelele, has praised the potential of Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, adding that he reminds him of Michael Essien.

Mainoo was a key figure for the Red Devils in the just-ended season despite the challenges of the club.

The 19-year-old made significant contributions, tallying three goals in 24 Premier League matches and scoring against Manchester City to win the FA Cup.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Makele picked the Man United midfielder as part of a preferred midfield three for the Three Lions.

“[To complete England’s midfield], I will go for Rice, Bellingham, and this boy in Manchester [Mainoo]. He is very good, so young, but he demonstrated that he can play. He is young but he has quality. I think he will give some spice in midfield,” said the former Chelsea midfielder.

“Good dribbler, running, fighting—he can be very good for the national team.”

“I will say Michael Essien," Makelele added when quizzed about comparisons between Mainoo and his former teammate Clarence Seedorf.

"He needs to learn more from Michael Essien. He is young, you know, and he has a great future in front of him," he added.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo has been included in England's squad for the 2024 Euro tournament slated to be hosted in Germany.