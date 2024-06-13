ModernGhana logo
Tariq Lamptey shares experience after playing at Baba Yara Stadium

THU, 13 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Brighton & Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey has expressed his excitement after playing his first game on Ghanaian soil.

The 24-year-old right-back featured in Black Stars' 4-3 thrilling win against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday four games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Having switched nationality to play for the West African country, playing at the Baba Yara Stadium was Lamptey's first home game.

“It was very loud, with lots of support, we could feel it straight away. It’s that type of support that pushes you on, motivates you to work harder and gets the results for the team, and for the fans as well because we know how important it is for us to win and for us to show that we’re working harder and try to get it for them so it just pushed us on,” Lamptey told 3Sports.

“They were like the 12th man on the team so we’re grateful for their support and it was amazing to be back playing there. It was my first time and how the game went obviously maybe some people will be a bit up and down but it was an amazing day and, in the end, we got the results we wanted," he added.

Lamptey, who made his Ghana debut against Brazil in France, has managed just eight appearances for the Black Stars over two years, primarily due to injuries.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

