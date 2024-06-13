Roberto De Zerbi is a brilliant manager - Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey has lauded former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi, stating that he enjoyed working with the Italian coach.

De Zerbi, who is a former US Sassuolo gaffer has left the Premier League club despite his impressive work done.

During his tenure under De Zerbi, Lamptey was a key figure for the side and played in multiple positions, including left-back, despite being a natural right-back.

Speaking to 3Sports, Lamptey said De Zerbi has a unique approach to football that broadens the perspective of his players.

“He’s an amazing coach; tactically, he makes you look at football from a different point of view. I’m grateful to have had different coaches to learn from because, as a player, that’s what you learn from – your experiences.

“You try to add as much to your game as possible, and the way he saw the game was different. We played some fantastic football, so I really enjoyed my time with him. I just try to use the experiences he gave me to add to my game and make me a better player,” Lamptey said.

Lamptey featured in Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers wins against Mali and Central African Republic.