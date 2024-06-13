2023/24 GPL: RTU midfielder Lord Adabo denies scoring against Dreams FC in 8-1 defeat

LISTEN

Real Tamale United (RTU) midfielder, Lord Hilary Adabo has denied reports that he scored the team's only goal in their heavy 8-1 defeat to Dreams FC on Wednesday.

The match was shrouded in controversy, with pre-match reports indicating turmoil within the already relegated RTU camp. Players were allegedly refusing to train or participate in the game due to unpaid bonuses.

As a result, RTU reportedly fielded players from lower divisions for their second-to-last game of the season.

Despite these difficulties, RTU surprised everyone by scoring first in the fourth minute, with initial reports crediting the goal to Lord Adabo.

However, Dreams FC quickly turned the game around, with Agyenim Boateng netting five goals, Benjamin Bature scoring twice, and Dede Ishmael adding another to complete the 8-1 rout.

In a post-match interview, Lord Adabo clarified that he was not with the team in Dawu and did not play in the match.

"I am not the player who scored the RTU goal against Dreams FC today. I am currently in Tamale and I didn't play any game today. I've seen on social media that I scored a goal but all I can say is that there's only one Adabo in RTU and I'm in Tamale," he told Promise Radio.

Adabo's absence is believed to be part of the team's ongoing boycott activities, highlighting the internal struggles RTU faced leading up to the match. The defeat further confirmed RTU's relegation, while Dreams FC secured their place in the Ghana Premier League with the victory.