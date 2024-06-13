ModernGhana logo
Thu, 13 Jun 2024

Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee charges RTU for fielding unregistered players against Dreams FC

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged Real Tamale United (RTU) with misconduct following allegations related to their Premier League match against Dreams FC.

On Wednesday afternoon, RTU played their Matchday 28 fixture by travelling to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu to face Dreams FC. Despite scoring first, RTU suffered a heavy 8-1 defeat.

Post-match investigations revealed that RTU had fielded unqualified players, presenting them as registered players for the fixture.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has accused RTU of misconduct, specifically for deceiving match officials and fielding unqualified players.

"Real Tamale United have been charged with a breach of Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, following their Ghana Premier League game against Dreams FC. It is alleged that the club intentionally deceived the match officials by using unregistered players to impersonate officially registered players of their club, which constitutes misconduct and brings the name of the game into disrepute," the GFA Disciplinary Committee stated.

RTU has until Friday, June 14, 2024, to respond to these charges.

