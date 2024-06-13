ModernGhana logo
Juventus announce Thiago Motta as new manager

By BBC
Italian club Juventus have appointed former Bologna boss Thiago Motta as their new manager.

The 41-year-old, who played for Italy and Juve's Serie A rivals Inter Milan as a midfielder, has signed a three-year deal until June 2027.

He replaces Massimiliano Allegri, who was sacked two days after he led the side to the Italian Cup.

Motta oversaw Bologna's qualification for the Champions League last season, finishing fifth in the table.

"I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus," said Motta.

"I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans."

Motta also played for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Genoa and Paris St-Germain, where he ended his career before moving into coaching with the club’s youth side.

He then moved into the backroom staff at Genoa before becoming head coach at Spezia, then taking charge of Bologna.

