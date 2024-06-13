ModernGhana logo
Lionel Messi plans to finish his career with Inter Miami

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Lionel Messi intends to finish his career with Inter Miami - but has no plans to retire just yet.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, 36, joined the Major League Soccer (MLS) club last summer after leaving Paris St-Germain.

That followed a glittering career with Barcelona, where he won the Champions League four times, alongside 10 La Liga titles.

The 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina has a contract with Inter Miami to 2025 with the option of a further year.

"As of today, I think it's going to be my last club," the forward told ESPN.

"I'm not ready to leave football either," he added.

Messi is not playing like someone with one eye on retirement - this season he has 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 matches for the MLS leaders.

He will be hoping to take that form into this month's Copa America, with Argentina looking to retain the trophy they won in 2021.

The tournament is being staged in the United States, which Messi has been able to call home for the past year.

"It was a difficult step to leave Europe to come here," Messi said.

"The fact of having been world champion helped a lot to see things differently also.

"I love playing football. I enjoy the training, every day of the matches. [I am] a little afraid that everything will end.

"That's why I enjoy everything much more, because I'm aware that there's less and less to go and I have a good time at the club.

"I enjoy the little details that I know I'm going to miss when I don't play any more."

