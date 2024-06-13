ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Athletics announces Team for African Athletics Championship in Cameroon

By ghanaathletics.org
Athletics Ghana Athletics announces Team for African Athletics Championship in Cameroon
THU, 13 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana Athletics (GA) has announced a strong team of athletes to represent Ghana at the upcoming African Athletics Championship to be held in Duaola, Cameroon from June 20 – 26, 2024.

The championship which is an Olympic Qualifier will feature top athletes from across the continent.

The 18-man team includes experienced and foreign-based athletes who have represented Ghana at several international competitions. The team also includes promising young athletes who have shown great potential in recent national championships. They will compete in various events including sprints, distance races, hurdles, jumps, and the relays.

The GA is confident that the team will make Ghana proud and bring home medals. “We have a strong team and we are expecting great performances from our athletes,” said Fuseini Bawah, President of Ghana Athletics.

The team will depart Accra for Douala, Cameroon on June 18, 2024, and will be led by coaches Robert Dwumfour and Georgina Sowah

They are, Evonne Britton (100m Hurdles), Doris Mensah (100m Hurdles), Anita Afrifa (200m), Rose Yeboah, (High Jump), Esther Obenewaa (High Jump), Rejoice Agbewodie (Javelin), Deborah Acheampong (100m), Halutie Hor (100m), Mary Boakye (100m/200m), William Amponsah (10,000m), Cadman Yamoah (High Jump), Kennedy Ocansey (High Jump), Ishmael Arthur (10000m), Fuseini Ibrahim (100m), Isaac Botsio (100m), Rexford Bugase (Discus), Joseph Amoah (200m), Gadayi Edwin (Relay), Brock Appiah (Relay)

We wish the team the best of luck and call on all Ghanaians to support our athletes as they represent our great nation.

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

Accra: Bolt driver narrates how two passengers he picked vanished from his car midway at night Accra: Bolt driver narrates how two passengers he picked vanished from his car m...

10 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin supports Graphic Communications Group, New Times Corporation with 40 laptops Afenyo-Markin supports Graphic Communications Group, New Times Corporation with ...

11 hours ago

Baba says I can't sleep from 10pm to 6am for the rest of my life if I want to continue being rich — 24-year-old lady cries for help Baba says I can't sleep from 10pm to 6am for the rest of my life if I want to co...

11 hours ago

Kofi Kapito American Paint is fraudulent — Kofi Kapito cautions public

11 hours ago

Ill return on stage even if I have to talk with my hands - Celine Dion I’ll return on stage even if I have to talk with my hands - Celine Dion

11 hours ago

Akosua Dentaa Amoateng Ghana misses out on Grammy Africa hosting benefits – Dentaa Amoateng

13 hours ago

We will hold you accountable to your promises - Nkosuahene tells Bawumia We will hold you accountable to your promises - Nkosuahene tells Bawumia

13 hours ago

'Ill continue to pray for you until December 7 polls' — Asantehene to Bawumia "I’ll continue to pray for you until December 7 polls" — Asantehene to Bawumia

13 hours ago

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East Ernest Frimpong Galamsey: Amenfi East NPP PC arrested over ‘inciting’ comment

13 hours ago

'Were here talking nonsense while others are conducting research into AI, other fields' —Prophet Oduro reacts to PhD, foreign passport debate 'We’re here talking nonsense while others are conducting research into AI, other...

Just in....
body-container-line