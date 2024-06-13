Ghana Athletics announces Team for African Athletics Championship in Cameroon

Ghana Athletics (GA) has announced a strong team of athletes to represent Ghana at the upcoming African Athletics Championship to be held in Duaola, Cameroon from June 20 – 26, 2024.

The championship which is an Olympic Qualifier will feature top athletes from across the continent.

The 18-man team includes experienced and foreign-based athletes who have represented Ghana at several international competitions. The team also includes promising young athletes who have shown great potential in recent national championships. They will compete in various events including sprints, distance races, hurdles, jumps, and the relays.

The GA is confident that the team will make Ghana proud and bring home medals. “We have a strong team and we are expecting great performances from our athletes,” said Fuseini Bawah, President of Ghana Athletics.

The team will depart Accra for Douala, Cameroon on June 18, 2024, and will be led by coaches Robert Dwumfour and Georgina Sowah

They are, Evonne Britton (100m Hurdles), Doris Mensah (100m Hurdles), Anita Afrifa (200m), Rose Yeboah, (High Jump), Esther Obenewaa (High Jump), Rejoice Agbewodie (Javelin), Deborah Acheampong (100m), Halutie Hor (100m), Mary Boakye (100m/200m), William Amponsah (10,000m), Cadman Yamoah (High Jump), Kennedy Ocansey (High Jump), Ishmael Arthur (10000m), Fuseini Ibrahim (100m), Isaac Botsio (100m), Rexford Bugase (Discus), Joseph Amoah (200m), Gadayi Edwin (Relay), Brock Appiah (Relay)

We wish the team the best of luck and call on all Ghanaians to support our athletes as they represent our great nation.