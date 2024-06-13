Cabic Fight Night back with exciting bouts on Friday June 14 at Idrowhyt Events Centre

LISTEN

One-time Sports Writers of Ghana Association (SWAG) Promoters of the year, Cabic Promotions are back with a bang as they rock the city of Accra with another boxing package at the Idrowhyt Events Centre in Dansoman on Friday, 14 June 2024.

On the bill is Emmanuel Quaye against Aminu Quarshie in an eight-round Welterweight (150lbs) contest.

Emmanuel Mankatah will face Daniel Tetteh in a Super Featherweight (133lbs) fray while Kofi Dana takes on Dzivor Godsway in a Super Lightweight (143lbs) clash.

Michael Darko will meet Raymond Ansah in a Middleweight (163lbs) contest.

Mohammed Fuseini will lock horns with Kamarudeen Boyefio in a Bantamweight (121lbs) bout, as Daniel Lartey fights Bernard Ayyittey Tagoe in a Super Welterweight (157lbs) contest.

Joshua Quartey will square up with Ayittey Okainjah in a Middleweight (163lbs) fray as Gideon Nortey takes on Augustus Buckle in a Super Lightweight (143lbs) contest.

Habib Kehinde Giwa will face Fuseini Ahmed in a Welterweight (157lbs) contest, while Dalvin Azumah Nelson, son of the professor faces Billy Quaye in a Super featherweight (133lbs) challenge.

According to Jingles, General Marketing Manager of Cabic, they have planned to dish out boxing every three months at the Events Center.

He urged boxing fans in Accra West to come to the Idrowhyt Events Centre to enjoy themselves.