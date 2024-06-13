ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Para Athletics Team targets Paris 2024 Paralympic Games qualification

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Athletics Ghana Para Athletics Team targets Paris 2024 Paralympic Games qualification
THU, 13 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Para Athletics team, a testament to their dedication and hard work, have arrived in Paris to participate in the final World Para Athletics-sanctioned event before the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

This event is the Paris 2024 WPA Grand Prix, which will take place on June 13 and 14, 2024. Ghana's Emmanuel Kweku Acquah, a promising athlete, has successfully undergone classification in Paris ahead of the Grand Prix 2024. This process is crucial as it determines the athlete's eligibility and ensures fair competition. It's a significant step for Emmanuel as this is his first international para Athletics event for Ghana.

The team's impressive track record includes Zinabu Issah, who won two gold medals in Marrakech, Edmund Govina, who clinched one gold medal in Marrakech, and other promising stars.

The team is led by Henry Larbi, Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and Mr Ignatius Elletey, the African Paralympic Committee administrator.

The team deeply appreciates the unwavering support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, The President of NPC Ghana, Mr Samson Deen, and France in Ghana.

We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who made it possible for us -Patrick Yaw Obeng, Team Captain. This support has been instrumental in the team's journey to the Paris 2024 WPA Grand Prix.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin supports Graphic Communications Group, New Times Corporation with 40 laptops Afenyo-Markin supports Graphic Communications Group, New Times Corporation with ...

10 hours ago

Baba says I can't sleep from 10pm to 6am for the rest of my life if I want to continue being rich — 24-year-old lady cries for help Baba says I can't sleep from 10pm to 6am for the rest of my life if I want to co...

10 hours ago

Kofi Kapito American Paint is fraudulent — Kofi Kapito cautions public

10 hours ago

Ill return on stage even if I have to talk with my hands - Celine Dion I’ll return on stage even if I have to talk with my hands - Celine Dion

10 hours ago

Akosua Dentaa Amoateng Ghana misses out on Grammy Africa hosting benefits – Dentaa Amoateng

12 hours ago

Minority issues 24-hour ultimatum to govt over locked up medical commodities at Tema Port Minority issues 24-hour ultimatum to govt over locked up medical commodities at ...

12 hours ago

We will hold you accountable to your promises - Nkosuahene tells Bawumia We will hold you accountable to your promises - Nkosuahene tells Bawumia

12 hours ago

'Ill continue to pray for you until December 7 polls' — Asantehene to Bawumia "I’ll continue to pray for you until December 7 polls" — Asantehene to Bawumia

12 hours ago

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East Ernest Frimpong Galamsey: Amenfi East NPP PC arrested over ‘inciting’ comment

12 hours ago

'Were here talking nonsense while others are conducting research into AI, other fields' —Prophet Oduro reacts to PhD, foreign passport debate 'We’re here talking nonsense while others are conducting research into AI, other...

Just in....
body-container-line