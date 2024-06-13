Ghana Para Athletics Team targets Paris 2024 Paralympic Games qualification

The Ghana Para Athletics team, a testament to their dedication and hard work, have arrived in Paris to participate in the final World Para Athletics-sanctioned event before the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

This event is the Paris 2024 WPA Grand Prix, which will take place on June 13 and 14, 2024. Ghana's Emmanuel Kweku Acquah, a promising athlete, has successfully undergone classification in Paris ahead of the Grand Prix 2024. This process is crucial as it determines the athlete's eligibility and ensures fair competition. It's a significant step for Emmanuel as this is his first international para Athletics event for Ghana.

The team's impressive track record includes Zinabu Issah, who won two gold medals in Marrakech, Edmund Govina, who clinched one gold medal in Marrakech, and other promising stars.

The team is led by Henry Larbi, Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and Mr Ignatius Elletey, the African Paralympic Committee administrator.

The team deeply appreciates the unwavering support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, The President of NPC Ghana, Mr Samson Deen, and France in Ghana.

We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who made it possible for us -Patrick Yaw Obeng, Team Captain. This support has been instrumental in the team's journey to the Paris 2024 WPA Grand Prix.