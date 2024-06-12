Black Stars is progressing under Otto Addo - Ex-GFA Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has expressed his contentment with the recent performance of the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Breaking their winless streak this year, the Black Stars clinched consecutive victories during the qualifiers.

Ghana triumph commenced with a 2-1 win against Mali in Bamako, followed by a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Speaking with Kessben FM, the senior CAF media officer highlighted the significance of the Black Stars' recent success, particularly emphasizing their turnaround against the Central African Republic.

He noted that this victory symbolizes the team's upward trajectory, especially considering the Central African Republic's performance in the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

“Black Stars is gradually rising. The win against Central Africa Republic is a testament to it because of their (CAR) performance at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast," he said.

While acknowledging that the team has yet to reach its peak, Daara emphasized the importance of supporting the coach, Otto Addo, in his efforts to steer the team towards consistent positive results.

He stressed the need for encouragement rather than criticism during the coach's journey, recognizing that occasional setbacks are inevitable.

“The team hasn’t gotten to the level we will beat our chest and be proud of but good coaching guarantees positive results. So we need to throw our support behind the coach (Otto Addo) so he can perform his duties diligently. In the quest of doing his job, he will obviously have some lapses and when that happens, we do not have to hoot at him but rather encourage him," he added.

Currently leading Group I with 9 points from three wins and one loss, Ghana's Black Stars are making significant strides in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers.