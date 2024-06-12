We believe in Otto Addo, says GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), showered praise on Otto Addo for guiding the Black Stars to impressive victories against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

In a thrilling encounter, Ghana secured a 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako, followed by a hard-fought 4-3 triumph against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium, marking matchday three and four of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

These victories propelled Ghana to second place in Group I standings, narrowly trailing Comoros, who lead by virtue of goal difference.

These matches marked Addo's first competitive games since his reappointment as the head coach of the senior national team.

Speaking in an interview, Asante Twum expressed the GFA's unwavering confidence in the capabilities of the former Ghana international.

"I think the joy of winning these two matches is unquantifiable. We believe so much in Otto Addo. He had the opportunity to work with us, first of all, as an assistant coach and later as a stop-gap coach. We loved the ethics, his disciplinary level, and what he brought on board in terms of his respect and knowledge of football," he said.

"When the opportunity came for us to find a replacement for Chris Hughton the panel listened to him, we looked at his philosophy, we looked at what he was able to do during his first stint and the decision was that we needed to bring him back."

Asante Twum also disclosed the challenges encountered in negotiating with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund before finalizing Addo's return.

"Even though at the beginning it looked quite difficult because he still had a contract with Dortmund, we spoke with Dortmund and they agreed to release him and we have our man," he added.

The Black Stars will resume their World Cup qualifying campaign next year, facing Chad and Madagascar in their upcoming fixtures.