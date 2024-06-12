ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Euro 2024: Emre Can replaces Aleksandar Pavlovic in Germany squad

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Emre Can has 43 caps for Germany
WED, 12 JUN 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Emre Can has 43 caps for Germany

Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has been replaced by Emre Can in Germany's Euro 2024 squad after being ruled out with tonsillitis.

Pavlovic, 20, only made his national debut on 3 June during a 0-0 draw with Ukraine but he was named in Julian Nagelsmann's full squad for the tournament.

But he missed Friday's 2-1 win against Greece and has been forced to withdraw from the squad with tonsillitis.

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has replaced him.

"We want another six in the squad and have therefore decided to re-nominate Emre Can," said Nagelsmann.

"We wanted to have another player in the squad who has played a lot of games, who knows how to deal with the pressure."

Can, 30, has played 43 times for Germany and was chosen as Pavlovic's replacement ahead of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The hosts kick off the tournament against Scotland on 14 June in Munich (20:00 BST).

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

PNC National Chairpersons defect to Alan's Movement for Change PNC National Chairpersons defect to Alan's Movement for Change

42 minutes ago

Rising Food Prices: What has happened to the billions of Ghana Cedis approved for Planting for Food and Jobs — Minority questions impact Rising Food Prices: What has happened to the billions of Ghana Cedis approved fo...

42 minutes ago

PNP govt will dissolve GUTA to combat inflation Janet Nabla PNP gov’t will dissolve GUTA to combat inflation – Janet Nabla

42 minutes ago

'Stop rejecting fish head and bones, they are rich in micronutrients' — FAO 'Stop rejecting fish head and bones, they are rich in micronutrients' — FAO

2 hours ago

River Oti: Eleven drowned, six rescued, five missing as service boat capsizes River Oti: Eleven drowned, six rescued, five missing as service boat capsizes

2 hours ago

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliamentary Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak Minority will back Free SHS Bill to assuage Ghanaians' fears of cancellation — D...

2 hours ago

Media, judiciary have been compromised, corrupted by NPP gov't more than any gov't in Ghana's history —Former NPP General Secretary Media, judiciary have been compromised, corrupted by NPP gov't more than any gov...

2 hours ago

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu I shall always listen and will never turn my back on you — Tinubu assures Nigeri...

2 hours ago

Police surprisingly frees terror madman who smashed the head of a two-year-old girl at Agona Duakwa Police surprisingly frees terror madman who smashed the head of a two-year-old g...

2 hours ago

Nana Yaa Jantuah Nana Yaa Jantuah reveals how she shielded Akufo-Addo from arrest

Just in....
body-container-line