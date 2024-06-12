ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Football News

Black Stars: Otto Addo must address goalkeeping department and midfield - Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Black Stars: Otto Addo must address goalkeeping department and midfield - Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu
LISTEN

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has highlighted key issues that require immediate attention following recent victories.

Despite Ghana's consecutive wins against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the former Asante Kotoko player stressed the need for improvements.

Ghana secured a 2-1 victory against Mali in Bamako and a thrilling 4-3 win over the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Agyemang Badu, however, emphasized the need for a box-to-box midfielder and improvements in the goalkeeping department.

"We need a proper box-to-box midfielder. We have lacked that for some time now," he told Asempa FM.

"Otto Addo wants to use Thomas Partey for that role, but he also doesn't want to be restricted."

Regarding the goalkeeping situation, he said, "Frederick Asare cannot be risked at the moment. Jojo Wollacott has been rusty due to lack of game time at his club.

"Looking ahead, I think Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi and Razak Abalora should be given opportunities because they have proven themselves."

Ghana will resume their World Cup qualifiers in March 2025, facing Chad and Madagascar.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Nana Yaa Jantuah Nana Yaa Jantuah reveals how she shielded Akufo-Addo from arrest

2 hours ago

Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam File Photo MoU agreement with OCC marks an extraordinary milestone in Ghana’s debt restruct...

2 hours ago

June 12: Cedi sells at GHS15.30 to 1, GHS14.25 on BoG interbank June 12: Cedi sells at GHS15.30 to $1, GHS14.25 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Finance Minister of Ghana, Mohammed Amin Adam File Photo Ghana reaches agreement with Official Creditor Committee to pave way for next tr...

3 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama File Photo ‘Roads, interchanges, schools’: Next NDC gov’t will do much more for Ghanaians –...

3 hours ago

June 12: Thunderstorms or rain expected over some parts of Ghana from late afternoon — GMet June 12: Thunderstorms or rain expected over some parts of Ghana from late after...

3 hours ago

Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, Acting Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority NHIA releases over GHS300million to clear claims up to January 2024

4 hours ago

Claims 60-70 Okada riders are foreigners false - Riders demand apology from YEA PRO Claims 60-70% Okada riders are foreigners false - Riders demand apology from YEA...

4 hours ago

NACOC seizes 166.88kg of cocaine at KIA; two British nationals arrested NACOC seizes 166.88kg of cocaine at KIA; two British nationals arrested

4 hours ago

Gov't's one-student-one-laptop initiative kicks off today — Bawumia Gov't's one-student-one-laptop initiative kicks off today — Bawumia

Just in....
body-container-line