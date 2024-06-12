Black Stars: Otto Addo must address goalkeeping department and midfield - Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

LISTEN

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has highlighted key issues that require immediate attention following recent victories.

Despite Ghana's consecutive wins against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the former Asante Kotoko player stressed the need for improvements.

Ghana secured a 2-1 victory against Mali in Bamako and a thrilling 4-3 win over the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Agyemang Badu, however, emphasized the need for a box-to-box midfielder and improvements in the goalkeeping department.

"We need a proper box-to-box midfielder. We have lacked that for some time now," he told Asempa FM.

"Otto Addo wants to use Thomas Partey for that role, but he also doesn't want to be restricted."

Regarding the goalkeeping situation, he said, "Frederick Asare cannot be risked at the moment. Jojo Wollacott has been rusty due to lack of game time at his club.

"Looking ahead, I think Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi and Razak Abalora should be given opportunities because they have proven themselves."

Ghana will resume their World Cup qualifiers in March 2025, facing Chad and Madagascar.