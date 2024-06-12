2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana drop to second spot after Comoros win against Chad

Ghana has dropped to the second spot in Group I in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After a hard-fought 4-3 win over Central African Republic in the matchday four games at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Black Stars moved to the top spot with nine points.

However, Comoros after their 2-0 win over Chad away from home condemned Chad to bottom place in the six-team standings with zero points while Comoros got its third win in four games just like Ghana.

However, the island nation moved to Group I standings summit based on having a superior goal difference (+4) to Ghana’s goal difference of +2.

After playing out a goalless draw with Mali, Madagascar rank third with seven points and Mali having five points. Scroll down to view full standings.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will resume their qualifiers with games against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.