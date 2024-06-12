ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Black Stars: The decision lies with the technical team - Otto Addo on Andre Ayew's possible return

Football News Black Stars: The decision lies with the technical team - Otto Addo on Andre Ayew's possible return
WED, 12 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, says the potential return of Andre Ayew to the national team set up will be determined by the technical team.

Andre Ayew was omitted from the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month, despite his impressive performance with French Ligue 1 club, Le Havre, where he has scored six goals.

In Andre's absence, Ghana achieved consecutive victories against Mali and the Central African Republic. Jordan Ayew played a pivotal role in both matches, scoring the decisive goal in Bamako and securing a hat-trick in Kumasi.

After the match against the Central African Republic, Jordan Ayew was questioned by the press about his older brother's absence. Otto Addo stepped in to respond.

“Let me speak on Jordan’s behalf. It’s his brother,” Addo said. “Of course, he wants him to be by his side, but ultimately, the decision lies with me and the coaching staff.

“As a brother, he would prefer to have him alongside. However, my responsibility is to the national team, to Ghana, and I must make the best decisions for the team. Who knows? Maybe Andre will be included in the future, maybe not. It’s uncertain.

“Maybe I won’t be here anymore. We can’t predict what will happen," he added.

Jordan Ayew has scored 28 goals in 104 appearances for Ghana, while Andre Ayew holds the record for the most appearances with 120 caps, netting 24 goals.

Ghana, currently second in Group I with nine points, will face Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam File Photo MoU agreement with OCC marks an extraordinary milestone in Ghana’s debt restruct...

1 hour ago

June 12: Cedi sells at GHS15.30 to 1, GHS14.25 on BoG interbank June 12: Cedi sells at GHS15.30 to $1, GHS14.25 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

Finance Minister of Ghana, Mohammed Amin Adam File Photo Ghana reaches agreement with Official Creditor Committee to pave way for next tr...

2 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama File Photo ‘Roads, interchanges, schools’: Next NDC gov’t will do much more for Ghanaians –...

2 hours ago

June 12: Thunderstorms or rain expected over some parts of Ghana from late afternoon — GMet June 12: Thunderstorms or rain expected over some parts of Ghana from late after...

2 hours ago

Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, Acting Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority NHIA releases over GHS300million to clear claims up to January 2024

3 hours ago

Claims 60-70 Okada riders are foreigners false - Riders demand apology from YEA PRO Claims 60-70% Okada riders are foreigners false - Riders demand apology from YEA...

3 hours ago

NACOC seizes 166.88kg of cocaine at KIA; two British nationals arrested NACOC seizes 166.88kg of cocaine at KIA; two British nationals arrested

3 hours ago

Gov't's one-student-one-laptop initiative kicks off today — Bawumia Gov't's one-student-one-laptop initiative kicks off today — Bawumia

3 hours ago

Ghanaians suffering from high food prices and food 'shrinkflation' — Minority laments Ghanaians suffering from high food prices and food 'shrinkflation' — Minority la...

Just in....
body-container-line