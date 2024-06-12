ModernGhana logo
Jordan Ayew wants Andre Ayew next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, says Jordan Ayew would want his brother Andre next to him when the team.

Andre, who is the skipper for the senior national team was left of Otto Addo's 26-man squad for the matchday three and four games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Addo's decision shook many fans due to Andre's impressive performances with Le Havre, where he scored six goals in 12 starts.

After Ghana’s 4-3 win over the Central African Republic on Monday, Jordan Ayew was asked about the absence of his brother in the team, instead, Otto Addo opted to answer the question.

“Let me talk for Jordan. It's his brother. Sure, he wants him to be next to him, but what will happen: it's my decision, it's our coaching staff's decision. As a brother, he would like him to be next to him.

“But, I have a responsibility for the national team, for Ghana, and I have to decide what is best for the team, and who knows? Maybe he's there, maybe not, but I don't know.

“So, maybe I'm not there anymore. We don't know. We don't know what happens.”

Jordan Ayew scored the winning goals in the two games against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars, who now sit 2nd with points in Group I are focused on securing their place in the 2026 World Cup.

Otto Addo and his side will resume their qualifiers with games against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
