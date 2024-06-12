Ben Nunoo Mensah launches 3rd Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah on Tuesday launched the third edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon fixed for Saturday, August 3rd, 2024.

He commended the organisers, Medivents Consult for the laudable initiative to organize such an event that promotes healthy living and an opportunity for long-distance athletes.

He urged the indigines in the Greater Accra Region to take advantage of the event in the capital which is to promote their Homowo Festival and Tourism to register and win the attractive prizes at stake.

The GOC President commended sponsors such as Serene Insurance, Healthy Life, Ethiopia Airlines, Indomie, GWO sevo, Parin Africa Ltd, Allied Consortiums, Luex and others for supporting sports.

According to the GOC President, the sports media benefited a lot from events and strengthened them to continue to support and promote such events, as it gives athletes a chance to compete to reach a high level, naming William Amponsah and others as an example who are likely to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

He hinted that so far six athletes have qualified for Paris 2024 and hopes more athletes will qualify.

He revealed his links with the Ga State, and the Abola royal family and hoped that their culture and traditions would be projected during the event.

He encouraged many people to register and participate, wishing for a successful 2024 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon.

Mr. Nii Lankai Lawson of Serene Insurance expressed his company’s reasons for supporting the event, as a positive venture and advised Ghanaians to insure their properties, travels, events and lives against unforeseen happenings.

An official of GWO sevo, advertising technology and data management service providers briefed the media on the registration process.

He said interested participants can use any phone with Momo credit to register by dialling *380*21#.

Mr. Senyo Penni, GM of Medivents announced that preparations for the Marathon which is approved by the Ga Traditional Council are advanced and the prizes will be beefed up from last year’s.

He noted that security, ambulance, water points, volunteers and other services for an improved event are in place.

He called on other sportsmen and women like boxers, footballers, table tennis players and others to join the race and the fun to socialize and make new friends.

Mr. Willie Ezah, a media practitioner with the GNA and CEO of Medivents promised that this year’s Marathon is going to be exciting as it will start from the Accra Sports Stadium to the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena).

He said there would be a two day expo at the Accra Sports Stadium for sponsors to exhibit their products and services.

Present at the launch was Mr. Albert Frimpong, President of Africa Baseball & Softball who is also an executive board member of the GOC and the ever present Die Hard Supporters.