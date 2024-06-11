ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: You have made millions of Ghanaians happy - GFA boss praises Black Stars after win over CAR

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: You have made millions of Ghanaians happy - GFA boss praises Black Stars after win over CAR
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has praised the Black Stars for their massive victory over Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday night.

Ghana came from behind to beat the Central Africans 4-3 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the matchday three games of the qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew grabbed a hat-trick and a close-range finish from Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku with Louis Mofouta also scoring a hat-trick.

"On behalf of this country, I guess the sound from outside this premises tells all of us the enormity and the importance of this victory to Ghanaians. You guys have fought a good fight and gave it your all and you touched the hearts, and homes and souls of 30M+ Ghanaians today," Mr Okraku said after the game.

"We don’t have too much to say today but to say how grateful we are for the fight.

"I really thank you from the bottom of my heart for this victory. It is a very good one; let’s take the positives, all the positives that will come out of this game. I only came to say thank you, we appreciate you a lot," he added.

Ghana are now 2nd in Group I with 9 points after three victories and one loss in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars resume their qualifiers with games against Chad and Madagascar in 2025 March.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Council of State member and La Bianca owner Asomah-Hinneh passes on Council of State member and La Bianca owner Asomah-Hinneh passes on

4 hours ago

Intensify prayers for me to become President – Bawumia beg Imams Intensify prayers for me to become President – Bawumia beg Imams

4 hours ago

Kumasi: Market Queen-Mothers outraged over Bawumias snub Kumasi: Market Queen-Mothers outraged over Bawumia’s snub

4 hours ago

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe is preventing minority leader from performing his constitutional duties as MP - Minority Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe is preventing minority leader from performing hi...

4 hours ago

Cocoa farmers' pension scheme will be rolled out this year — Bawumia Cocoa farmers' pension scheme will be rolled out this year — Bawumia

4 hours ago

Bawumia's purported 33 policies have collapsed the economy — Isaac Adongo Bawumia's purported 33 policies have collapsed the economy — Isaac Adongo

4 hours ago

Tension rising in Bono East over alleged voter transfer misunderstanding Tension rising in Bono East over alleged voter transfer misunderstanding

4 hours ago

My govt will not accept LGBTQ+ no matter the consequences – Bawumia My gov’t will not accept LGBTQ+ no matter the consequences – Bawumia

4 hours ago

NPP deputy secretary beaten by unknown assailants in Oti Region NPP deputy secretary beaten by unknown assailants in Oti Region

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Ken Agyapong boosts Bawumia’s campaign in Ashanti Region

Just in....
body-container-line