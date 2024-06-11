2026 World Cup Qualifiers: You have made millions of Ghanaians happy - GFA boss praises Black Stars after win over CAR

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has praised the Black Stars for their massive victory over Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday night.

Ghana came from behind to beat the Central Africans 4-3 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the matchday three games of the qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew grabbed a hat-trick and a close-range finish from Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku with Louis Mofouta also scoring a hat-trick.

"On behalf of this country, I guess the sound from outside this premises tells all of us the enormity and the importance of this victory to Ghanaians. You guys have fought a good fight and gave it your all and you touched the hearts, and homes and souls of 30M+ Ghanaians today," Mr Okraku said after the game.

"We don’t have too much to say today but to say how grateful we are for the fight.

"I really thank you from the bottom of my heart for this victory. It is a very good one; let’s take the positives, all the positives that will come out of this game. I only came to say thank you, we appreciate you a lot," he added.

Ghana are now 2nd in Group I with 9 points after three victories and one loss in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars resume their qualifiers with games against Chad and Madagascar in 2025 March.