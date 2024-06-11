ModernGhana logo
Euro 2024: Robert Lewandowski to miss Poland's opener because of injury

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Lewandowski has scored 82 goals in 150 games for his country
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski will miss his side's opening Euro 2024 game against the Netherlands on Sunday because of a thigh injury.

The 35-year-old sustained the injury in a 2-1 win against Turkey on Monday as both sides played their final warm-up game before the tournament.

Lewandowski, who plays for Barcelona, came off after 33 minutes.

Poland play Austria in their second game on 21 June before their final Group D game against France on 25 June.

"Lewandowski suffered a rupture of the biceps femoris muscle, which will exclude him from the first match of the tournament," said a Poland statement.

Defender Pawel Dawidowicz and striker Karol Swiderski also suffered injuries but should "return to full training within three to four days".

