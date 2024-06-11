Euro 2024: Robert Lewandowski to miss Poland's opener because of injury

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski will miss his side's opening Euro 2024 game against the Netherlands on Sunday because of a thigh injury.

The 35-year-old sustained the injury in a 2-1 win against Turkey on Monday as both sides played their final warm-up game before the tournament.

Lewandowski, who plays for Barcelona, came off after 33 minutes.

Poland play Austria in their second game on 21 June before their final Group D game against France on 25 June.

"Lewandowski suffered a rupture of the biceps femoris muscle, which will exclude him from the first match of the tournament," said a Poland statement.

Defender Pawel Dawidowicz and striker Karol Swiderski also suffered injuries but should "return to full training within three to four days".