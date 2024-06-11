ModernGhana logo
I have been played out of position for club and country, says hat trick hero Jordan Ayew

TUE, 11 JUN 2024

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has admitted that he has been played out of position for some time at club and country.

The 32-year-old made this admission after netting a hat trick in Ghana's 4-3 win against Central African Republic in the matchday four games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

Before the game against the Wild Beasts, Ayew netted the winner as the Black Stars crawled back to beat Mali 2-1 in Bamako last week.

Speaking after the game at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Crystal Palace striker admitted that he has been played out of position for club and country but always remains committed.

“To be honest, I’ve been playing out of position for quite some time in the national team…but it’s not a problem for me because I just want to play football but I’ve never complained or anything like that.”

“God’s time is the best and in life, you never have to give up you just have to be patient and keep on working and believe in yourself and things will turn out being positive," he added.

Jordan Ayew’s hat trick is the first for a Black Stars player since 2017.

Following the win, Ghana now sit top of Grou I with nine points and will resume their Mundula qualifiers in March 2025 against Chad and Madagascar.

