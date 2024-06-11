I miss playing but I am now focused on coaching - Michael Essien

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien, delves into his new role as a coach with FC Nordsjælland, reflecting on his transition from the pitch to the sidelines.

Renowned for his midfield prowess, Essien now finds fulfilment in nurturing young talents at the Danish club, though he occasionally feels a tug of nostalgia for his playing days.

In an interview with Right to Dream, Essien shares insights into his coaching journey, highlighting the marked differences between coaching and playing. Despite the occasional longing for the field, Essien emphasizes his dedication to coaching, a path he seamlessly embraced after retiring from playing.

“I think it is easier when you prepare yourself. Because I started my license before I stopped playing. So once I stopped, I got into the field of coaching. The coaching aspect is very different from playing football. I’m focused on coaching. Of course, sometimes I miss it but once you’re done, you’re done,” he explains.

Essien's tenure at FC Nordsjælland is defined by his commitment to shaping the next generation of football stars. He takes pride in being part of an organization that prioritizes the development of young players, imparting invaluable knowledge to help them progress in their careers.

“In general, just happy to be part of this organization’s project. This organization has been one of the best I’ve been in because we try to prepare the boys for their football and the information we give them will help them move to the next stage of their career,” he expresses.

Known for his humility, Essien deflects praise onto others while stressing the importance of hard work and humility for young players aspiring to succeed in football.

“I think generally, I’m just a happy person. I like to stay positive in every situation. When you come in to work, people give you positive energy, and that creates room to work. I like living a very quiet life. Stay humble, be very respectful and put in the hard work. That’s my advice to every young player,” he adds.

Essien's illustrious career is marked by numerous titles and accolades, including BBC African Footballer of the Year and multiple appearances in the CAF Team of the Year.